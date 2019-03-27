|
Tom Tuck ARLINGTON--Tom Tuck, 73, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A private service will be held at a later date at the family home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Tom was born Jan. 8, 1946, in San Angelo, Texas. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His scientific mind made him a trivia master, and his sense of humor and gregarious nature let him make friends anywhere. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Brande Holman and husband, Nicholas, Jennifer Robin Patton and husband, Fred; sister, Louise Wallace; brother, Charles Tuck; grandchildren, Abby Patton and Jason Holman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019