Tom VanderSleenOctober 11, 1947 - September 8, 2020Arlington, Texas - Tom VanderSleen, 72, passed away September 8, 2020.Celebration of Life: Will be announced when public health conditions permit.Tom was born Oct. 11,1947, in Houston, Texas to Nicolaas and Hendriek VanderSleen.His father was a petroleum engineer with a Dutch oil company and Tom traveled extensively with his parents around the world. He graduated from high school in Montclair, New Jersey, and joined the U.S. Navy after high school. After leaving the Navy, he attended Texas Tech University where he received a B.S. degree in electrical engineering. He spent his career at LTV / Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in Grand Prairie, Texas. He enjoyed golfing with his many friends.Survivors: Wife, Cindy Martin VanderSleen of Arlington, Texas; son, Corey VanderSleen of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Anke VanderSleen Fisher of Urbanna, Virginia; nephews, Roy Fisher, Nick Fisher and Trey Martin; mother-in-law, Kathleen Martin; and brothers-in-law, Mike Martin and Scott Martin.