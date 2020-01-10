|
Tomi Jean Lenamon FORT WORTH -- Tomi Jean Anderson Lenamon entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father on January 7,2020 in Fort Worth, TX, at the age of 85. SERVICE: Visitation: 2:00-4:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Thompson's Harveson and Cole. Celebration of Life Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Travis Avenue Baptist Church 800 West Berry St. Fort Worth, TX 76110. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Texas Baptist Men TBM-5351 Catron Dr. Dallas, TX 75227 or Mercy Clinic at Travis Avenue Baptist Church. She was born April 2, 1934 on a farm in Limestone County, near Groesbeck, Texas to Cy and Lizzy Anderson. She was the youngest of six children. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, three brothers, and a son, Joel Lenamon. Tomi was a graduate of Groesbeck High School. On August 21, 1951 she married her high school sweetheart, Joe T. Lenamon. They moved to Fort Worth, Texas in June 1953 after he had completed his service in US Air Force. They were married 68 years. Tomi's career included mother, homemaker, entrepreneur, and office worker. She retired in 1991 from Search Ministries. Tomi loved her Lord Jesus Christ and was an active member of Travis Ave. Baptist Church, until chronic illness limited her ability to be out of her home. Tomi loved being a wife, a mother and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They adored her back. SURVIVORS: her husband, Joe T Lenamon; her children, Roseanne and husband, John McAdams, Mickey and wife, Sallie Lenamon, Tony Lenamon; grandchildren, Kate and husband, David Dosanjh, Sarah and husband, Brady White, Ryan and wife, Jenna Lenamon, Parker Lenamon, Travis Lenamon, Hayley Lenamon; great-grandchildren, Ethan White, Levi White, and 2 baby girls expected in March; niece, Terry Rasco; and many other nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020