Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommie Lee Moore


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommie Lee Moore Obituary
Tommie Lee Moore MINERAL WELLS -- Tommie Lee Moore, 76 of Mineral Wells, passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Fri., Feb. 21, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Saginaw Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thur., Feb. 20. Mr. Moore was born September 27, 1943 to Thomas Larue Moore and Pauline Norman Moore. He has been a lifelong resident and has lived in Saginaw since 1967. He was a member of the Richland Hills Church of Christ and Fairview Baptist Church. Mr. Moore is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pauline Moore, his wife Beverly Jeane Moore and two sons, Shane Moore and Shawn Moore. SURVIVORS: His daughter, Angela Davis and her husband, Aaron; daughters-in-law, Jeri Bielefeldt and Melanie Moore; his grandchildren, Ashley Moore, Tabatha Moore, Everett Moore, Brittany Moore, Megan Leathermann and A.J. Davis; his great-grandchildren, Christopher Moore and Ciarra Moore; his brother, Rev. Roland Moore and his wife, Rev. Donna Moore.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -