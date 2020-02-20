|
|
Tommie Lee Moore MINERAL WELLS -- Tommie Lee Moore, 76 of Mineral Wells, passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Fri., Feb. 21, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in Saginaw Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thur., Feb. 20. Mr. Moore was born September 27, 1943 to Thomas Larue Moore and Pauline Norman Moore. He has been a lifelong resident and has lived in Saginaw since 1967. He was a member of the Richland Hills Church of Christ and Fairview Baptist Church. Mr. Moore is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Pauline Moore, his wife Beverly Jeane Moore and two sons, Shane Moore and Shawn Moore. SURVIVORS: His daughter, Angela Davis and her husband, Aaron; daughters-in-law, Jeri Bielefeldt and Melanie Moore; his grandchildren, Ashley Moore, Tabatha Moore, Everett Moore, Brittany Moore, Megan Leathermann and A.J. Davis; his great-grandchildren, Christopher Moore and Ciarra Moore; his brother, Rev. Roland Moore and his wife, Rev. Donna Moore.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020