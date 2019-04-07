Tommy A. Riddle ARLINGTON--Tommy A. Riddle, 67, peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, April 1, 2019. Tommy was born Dec. 7, 1951, and was a native son of Arlington. He was a graduate of Sam Houston High School and served in the Texas National Guard. The things he enjoyed the most in life were being with family or friends, riding his Harley and fishing. He never met a stranger and would talk to everyone and anyone with comfort and ease. His wishes were to be crematfed and have his ashed scattered at his favorite fishing spot and not to have a service, because Tommy wanted to be remembered as he lived; with happiness and joy, not tears and sorrow. Tommy will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Tommy was preceded in death by his son, Jordan; his older brother, Jerry; and his father and mother, Archie and Lois Riddle. SURVIVORS: Tommy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Riddle; daughter, Shannon; grandchildren, Ashton Gautney and Eryn Murphy; brother, Larry and wife, Laurie Riddle; mother-in-law, Jean Brigham; brother-in-law, Dan Brigham; nieces and nephew, Audra Brigham, Nicole Koster and Stuart Kocher.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary