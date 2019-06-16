|
Tommy Brown NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Tommy Brown, former mayor of North Richland Hills, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Tommy was born in Fort Worth on Feb. 15, 1930. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Sue Brown, his wife of 46 years; daughter, Julie Gunter (Mike); daughter, Sharon Brown; son, Randy Brown (Holly); as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019