Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tommy Brown Obituary
Tommy Brown NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Tommy Brown, former mayor of North Richland Hills, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Tommy was born in Fort Worth on Feb. 15, 1930. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Sue Brown, his wife of 46 years; daughter, Julie Gunter (Mike); daughter, Sharon Brown; son, Randy Brown (Holly); as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now