Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Tommy Dever Obituary
Tommy Dever FORT WORTH--Tommy Dever made his transition from labor to reward on Wednesday, Dec. 11 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the chapel of Serenity Funeral & Cremations, Rev. Alvin Taylor officiating. Tommy will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Tommy from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left with fond and precious memories, his brothers, Clint Dever (Beverly), Donald Dever; sister, Ruby Hobbs; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
