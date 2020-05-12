Tommy Earl Maley Sr. RICHLAND HILLS--Tommy Earl Maley Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on Saturday, May, 9 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Graveside service with Masonic Rites at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, in Woodson Cemetery, Woodson, Throckmorton County, Texas. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. at Biggers Funeral Home. Tommy was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Woodson, Texas, to John and Irene Maley. He was a lifelong machinist in various industries, but had a great passion and expertise for automotive and performance engine building. He was a U.S. Army veteran who courageously served his country in Korea and a proud endowed member of Richland Hills Lodge #1348, as well as a member of the Fort Worth Scottish Rite and Moslah Shrine. Tommy loved his family and took great pride in his many friends. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, John Earl and Irene Maley; a son, Dean Ray Maley; and brother, Charles Ray Maley. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lynda; sons, Tommy Jr. (Marlene) of Bedford and Michael Todd (Michelle) of Richland Hills; grandchildren, Brittany, Gary, Evan, and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Natalie, Julian, and Noah.