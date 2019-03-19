Resources More Obituaries for Tommy Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tommy Ray Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers Tommy Ray Smith BENBROOK -- Tommy Ray Smith, 74, passed away March 9, 2019 after a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. SERVICE: A visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Marty Leonard Chapel, 3131 Sanguinet St, Fort Worth, TX 76107. He was born to James Thomas and Ella Myrtle Smith on October 27, 1944 in Denton. He lived on a farm in Valley View and had two older brothers, Don and Kenneth, whom he admired very much. During school, Tommy won awards for his outstanding work in the FFA program. Later, he attended Tarrant County College and studied business. Tommy joined the Army Reserve in 1965 and served until 1971. He was proud to serve his country. In 1965, Tommy began a 42 1/2 year career at Bell Helicopter. His favorite position was being a Timekeeper and distributing paychecks every Friday. Everyone was very happy to see him. In 1966, he married Sharon Hogan and they had three sons; Brian, Jason and Spencer. Sadly, he became a widower too soon and dedicated his life to raising his sons. While working at Bell Helicopter, he met Brenda Williams. She fell in love with Tommy's cute smile, sweet disposition and kind heart. In 1995, they married and he became a stepdad to Geoffrey and Leslie Williams. Soon, they discovered a love for Volkswagens. Their first VW was a 73 bug. They met many friends at VW shows and joined the Fort Worth Volks Folks club. Tommy celebrated life and enjoyed spending time with family, neighbors and friends. He and Brenda liked visiting pretty beaches and awesome car shows. Tommy had fun with all the grandchildren. He looked forward to their visits and loved each one with all his heart. SURVIVORS: Tommy was predeceased by his parents; wife, Sharon Hogan Smith; and a brother, Don Smith. Tommy is survived by his wife, Brenda Smith; brother, Kenneth and Marydel Smith; sons, Brian and Andrea Smith, Jason and Karla Smith, Spencer and Jessica Smith; stepson, Geoffrey and Sachi Williams; stepdaughter, Leslie and Patrick Jelsma; grandchildren, Chandler and wife, Haley Smith, Caroline Smith, Skyler Smith, Dylan Smith, Jet Smith, Elena and Alyssa Williams, Myer and Maddox Jelsma; and other family members. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Sunrise Sr Assisted Living and Encompass Hospice for their thoughtful and tender care for Tommy.



