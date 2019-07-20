Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy "Grandaday" Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy "Grandaday" Walker Obituary
Tommy Walker "Grandaday" FORT WORTH--Tommy Walker, "Grandaday," 88, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in a hospital. His grandson, Russell, was by his side. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Tommy was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Hornbeck, La. He served in the U.S. Army from May 1951 to May 1953. His grocery career started at Buddies supermarket in Haltom City. He owned a small grocery store, Tommy's Grocery & Market, from 1972 until retirement in 1995. Tommy was known for his smile, having a big heart, and his love for family and the Bible. Tommy was preceded in death by Betty Walker, the mother of his two children; and five sisters. SURVIVORS: Daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Gary Hughes of Granbury; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Shelly Walker of Haltom City; grandchildren, Valerie Hughes, Russell Hughes, Desiree Chadwick, Michaela Walker and TJ Walker; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.