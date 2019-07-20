|
Tommy Walker "Grandaday" FORT WORTH--Tommy Walker, "Grandaday," 88, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in a hospital. His grandson, Russell, was by his side. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Tommy was born Nov. 8, 1930, in Hornbeck, La. He served in the U.S. Army from May 1951 to May 1953. His grocery career started at Buddies supermarket in Haltom City. He owned a small grocery store, Tommy's Grocery & Market, from 1972 until retirement in 1995. Tommy was known for his smile, having a big heart, and his love for family and the Bible. Tommy was preceded in death by Betty Walker, the mother of his two children; and five sisters. SURVIVORS: Daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Gary Hughes of Granbury; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Shelly Walker of Haltom City; grandchildren, Valerie Hughes, Russell Hughes, Desiree Chadwick, Michaela Walker and TJ Walker; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 20, 2019