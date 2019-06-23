Tommy Wayne Thompson Sr. GRANBURY--Tommy Wayne Thompson Sr., 77, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. SERVICE: A "celebration of life" will be held at the lake where he loved to spend most of his time. Date to follow. Tommy was born Oct. 12, 1941, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Marvin and Imogene Thompson. He married his wife, Honey, on Feb. 12, 1959, in Fort Worth. He was loving, and he cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tommy was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed RVing, going to Vegas, and playing with his dogs. He resided in Granbury for the last 12 years, after moving from Arlington. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Honey Thompson; brothers, Gerald Edward Thompson and Robert Ray Thompson; and his parents. SURVIVORS: Tommy is survived by his children, Bendi Thompson Pool, Tommy Wayne Thompson Jr. and Kimberly Rene Powell; grandchildren, Cody Lee Cartwright, Megan Ann Cartwright, Matthew Wayne Cartwright, Trey Alan Thompson, Shay Nicole Pool, Elise Pool and David Powell Jr.; and eight great-grandchildren.



