Tommy Wayne Turnham BENBROOK--The Man, the myth, the legend...Tommy Wayne Turnham was a loving Father, Grandpa and PawPaw who peacefully departed this world for his Heavenly Eternity on the evening of Thursday, July 16, 2020. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020; Both at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Interment follows in Laurel Land Memorial Park of Fort Worth. Tommy was born in Gainesville, Texas, on Nov. 30, 1932, to Roy Tom and Willie Turnham. He married Eula Christine when they were so young, that until his death, he called her his "Child Bride." They went on to have two children, Sherry Lea and Ginger Kay. Tommy was a member of the United States Army and retired from the City of Hurst. Tommy was an avid football fan. While he was a Dallas Cowboys fan, Tom Brady was his favorite player. He loved his dogs, gardening, working in his shed, building his computers, while his favorite pastime was watching westerns. John Wayne was his favorite to watch with his family. Tommy spent his last days in comfort as a resident of Community Hospice of Texas surrounded by his loved ones. He was a loving family man who dedicated himself to making sure they all knew he was proud of them, they were loved, that they were his world. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Roy Tom; his mother, Willie; sisters, Mildred and Helen; as well as his brother, Lindy. SURVIVORS: Tommy is survived by his wife, Eula Christine; his daughters, Sherry Collard and Ginger Turnham; his grandchildren, Michell and Michael Malcomesius, Michael Murphy, Melissa and Ernesto Escabedo; as well as nine great-grandchildren.