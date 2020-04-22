|
Tony Cruz, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Tony Cruz Sr. passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. SERVICE: Private graveside service will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Antonio was born with his twin sister, in Gonzales Texas, to parents Maximiano and Dorotea Cruz and was raised in Wharton, Texas. He married his wife, Virginia Torres - Cruz in 1959 and they moved to Fort worth in 1963, with their family. Antonio worked for Lone Star Liquor Co. and Powerflite Industries and retired in 2004. Antonio loved his yard work, detailing his vehicles, Bar B Queuing for his family, and having a cold drink while watching the Dallas Cowboys game, or a Texas Rangers baseball game. SURVIVORS: His kids with spouses, Michael and Ninfa Cruz, Nora and Steve Ynostrosa, Rebecca and Steven Johnston, Rudy and Anna Cruz, Carlos and Deborah Cruz, Tony Jr.and Liz Cruz, (deceased son), James Rangel; numerous grandkids and great-grandkids; his siblings and spouses, Felix and Carmen Cruz, Max and Mary Cruz (both deceased), Antonia Nunez (twin sister), Elvira and Richard Quintana, Lillie and Julio Banda and Mary and Frank Rios.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020