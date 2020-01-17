|
Tony E. Hazelwood KELLER -- Tony E. Hazelwood, 73, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life/memorial service on January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Irving, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony's memory to in Memphis, Tenn. He worked for UPS at DFW Airport for almost 44 years. SURVIVORS: His wife, Pat (Blaho) Hazelwood; daughter, Amy (Hazelwood) Moss; sons, Brian Hazelwood and Scott Hazelwood. He was grandpa to Ashley (Hughes) Wooden, Kyle Hughes, Jayme Hazelwood, Everhett Hazelwood, Shaela Hazelwood, Stephanie Roebuch and Brie Roebuch. He was also great-grandpa to Carter Wooden.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020