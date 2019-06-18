Tony Glen Campbell NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Rev. Tony Glen "Pops" Campbell, 83, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, of natural causes at a local hospital. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Interment: 2 p.m. Thursday in Restland Cemetery, Gatesville, Texas. Tony was born April 27, 1936, to Alec Campbell and Gladys Campbell in Pancake, Texas. He attended Texas Wesleyan University, Southern Methodist University and was a Methodist minister from 1963 to 1985. He married Carolyn Annette Foster in 1965, and they had two children, Jill and Paul. Tony was as selfless a person as you could ever meet. His every thought was of others, and there was never a want of his own. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord and his fellow man. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Alec and Gladys Campbell. SURVIVORS: His wife; son; daughter; brother, Maurice; sister, Patricia; sister, Betty; mother-in-law, Mildred; countless friends; a large extended family; and his beloved grandsons, Everett Jordan and Foster Campbell.



