Tony Lee Linch ARLINGTON -- Tony Lee Linch, 90 years 7 months old, passed away peacefully June 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Fielder Church, Arlington, Texas. SURVIVORS: Wife of 71 years, Gracie; daughters, Vicki Mackie (Tommy) and Paula Linch; grandchildren, Jeff Mackie (Melissa) and Tamsen Mackie Todd (Dusty); great-granddaughters, Meagan Mackie, Madison Mackie and Cheyenne Todd; great-grandson, Dakota Todd; as well as nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019