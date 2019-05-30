Home

Tony Marchelle Austin, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Mr. Tony Marchelle Austin, Jr., 28, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Saint John Cathedral, 2401 E. Berry Street; You may visit Tony from Noon - 4 p.m., Friday, at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00pm, at the Church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. SURVIVORS: Those awaiting Christ Glorious Return are: his mother, Adrian Boyd; father, Tony Austin, Sr.; brother, Caleb Austin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019
