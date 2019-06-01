Home

Tony Marchelle Austin Jr. FORT WORTH--Mr. Tony Marchelle Austin Jr., 28, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Saint John Cathedral, 2401 E. Berry St. Visitation: was Friday at Tree of Life and at the church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. SURVIVORS: Those awaiting Christ Glorious Return are his mother, Adrian Boyd; father, Tony Austin Sr.; brothers, Caleb Austin, Dantrell Parks, Calvin Brewer III and Ronnie Sibley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 1, 2019
