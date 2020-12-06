Tony Trujillo
October 6, 1928 - December 2, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Tony Trujillo, 92, was born October 6, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Juan and Feliciana Trujillo. He passed away December 2, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Funeral Service: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Moore Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Parkdale Cemetery. Tony was preceded in death by: wife, Mickey Trujillo; stepdaughter, Brenda Faye Lemley; and grandson, Adam Trujillo. Those left to cherish his memory: children, Mike Trujillo, Debbie Smith and husband Charles, Toni Nelson and husband Dan; stepchildren, Barbara Hestilow, Marguerite Read, Mychele Reeves, Jeffery Clark Lemley; grandchild, Dawn Thompson and husband James; brother, Jesus Trujillo and wife Lucy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.