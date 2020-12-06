1/1
Tony Trujillo
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Trujillo
October 6, 1928 - December 2, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Tony Trujillo, 92, was born October 6, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Juan and Feliciana Trujillo. He passed away December 2, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Funeral Service: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Moore Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Parkdale Cemetery. Tony was preceded in death by: wife, Mickey Trujillo; stepdaughter, Brenda Faye Lemley; and grandson, Adam Trujillo. Those left to cherish his memory: children, Mike Trujillo, Debbie Smith and husband Charles, Toni Nelson and husband Dan; stepchildren, Barbara Hestilow, Marguerite Read, Mychele Reeves, Jeffery Clark Lemley; grandchild, Dawn Thompson and husband James; brother, Jesus Trujillo and wife Lucy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved