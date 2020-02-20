Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Toy Sprowl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toy Ann Sprowl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toy Ann Sprowl Obituary
Toy Ann Sprowl CROWLEY -- Toy Ann Sprowl was born September 4, 1942, and passed February 16, 2020. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m., Saturday at Guardian Funeral Home. Toy enjoyed her 15 years volunteering with meals on wheels and 8 years at Huguley Hospital. She loved her family, children, her Mr. Benny and her husband "Red" they shared a love of outdoors fishing & travelling and Arrowhead hunting. SURVIVORS: She is survived by 5 children; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Chip.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Toy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -