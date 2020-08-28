Tracey Marie (White) Brown ARLINGTON -- Tracey Marie (White) Brown was born on May 12, 1960 in Fort Worth, Texas and passed away on August 18, 2020 at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth at the age of 60 years. SERVICE: A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date and time. Tracey was a 1978 graduate of Haltom High School. Her father and mother were an Air Force Medic and a British native respectively. Tracey had the opportunity to live in England and Holland as a young child. She was an avid traveler and top cooperate travel agent for over 25 years. She loved music, concerts and was a trained pianist and occasional impromptu tambourinist. Tracey possessed a keen wit, intellectual curiosity and wry sense of humor. She was selfless, always thinking of others and known for indulgent nurturing of her grandchildren, extended family and friends, all of whom deeply love her. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. Her beloved Dachshund, Ginger was always at her side. In life, Tracey designated herself to be a willing organ and tissue donor. The unique circumstance at the end of her life enabled her to fulfill her wish to give precious gifts of life to others. She was preceded in death by her father Thurlow Wayne White and her mother Marion (Green) White of Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Her son, Ross Brown and his wife, Lauren; grandsons, Easton and Witten Brown, Summer and Finley Smith, Callan and Tyler McCaslin all of Arlington, Texas; and her brother, Mike White and his wife, Shannon Smith of Nacogdoches, Texas as well as her first husband and close friend, Randy Brown of Grand Prairie.