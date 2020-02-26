Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Traci D. Ray


1974 - 2020
Traci D. Ray ARLINGTON--Traci D. Ray, 45, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Grapevine. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Emerald Hills Memorial Park, Kennedale. Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Traci was born June 16, 1974, in Arlington, Texas, to Ricky Ray and Kathryn Chambers Ray. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved watching old movies. Traci was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. SURVIVORS: Sister, Michelle Redden and husband, Mike; niece, Emma Redden; aunts, Carolyn Payne, Vicki Neace and husband, Mike, and Jeanna Mills and husband, Jacky; and a host of cousins, other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
