Tracy Keith Stephens
1959 - 2020
Tracy Keith Stephens GAINESVILLE--Tracy Keith Stephens, 61, of Gainesville passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020< in Gainesville. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, 602 S. Lindsay St. in Gainesville. His brother, Ronnie Stephens, will be officiating. A family visitation will follow the funeral. Burial: Private in Fairview Cemetery. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, for Bible donations. Tracy was born March 12, 1959, in Fort Worth to Ken Stephens and Helen Frances Hatcher. He was a longtime employee of Lockheed Martin. Tracy loved fishing, bowling, and dancing when he was able. SURVIVORS: Tracy is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Carter and Markie Stephens; daughter, Claire Stephens; son, Cooper Stephens; brother, Ronnie Stephens; three grandchildren. GEORGE J. CARROLL & SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home - Gainesville
JUL
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home - Gainesville
Funeral services provided by
Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home - Gainesville
602 Lindsay St.
Gainesville, TX 76240
940-665-3455
