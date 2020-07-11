Tracy Keith Stephens GAINESVILLE--Tracy Keith Stephens, 61, of Gainesville passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020< in Gainesville. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home, 602 S. Lindsay St. in Gainesville. His brother, Ronnie Stephens, will be officiating. A family visitation will follow the funeral. Burial: Private in Fairview Cemetery. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com
. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, for Bible donations. Tracy was born March 12, 1959, in Fort Worth to Ken Stephens and Helen Frances Hatcher. He was a longtime employee of Lockheed Martin. Tracy loved fishing, bowling, and dancing when he was able. SURVIVORS: Tracy is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Carter and Markie Stephens; daughter, Claire Stephens; son, Cooper Stephens; brother, Ronnie Stephens; three grandchildren. GEORGE J. CARROLL & SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries