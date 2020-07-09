Tracy Linn Peace FORT WORTH -- Tracy Linn Peace was born on January 8th, 1962 in Dallas, Texas. He was the seventh of seven children. He was always proud of being born on Elvis Presley's birthday. He was especially proud of being number seven as it gave him "TL" otherwise known as "Tracy Luck." Tracy was a very good man who always cared for and helped people that he befriended. His favorite song was "Born to be Wild" that he sang at every drop of a hat. Diana said that another song he sang around the house when they first met was "Simple Man". The words to both of these songs define the type of person that Tracy lived throughout his life. God speed Tracy and "God you got yourself another good hand." PEACE