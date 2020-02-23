Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Travis E. Webb Obituary
Travis E. Webb ARLINGTON--Travis E. Webb, 82, left this world to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gambrell Street Baptist Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Travis was born Feb. 4, 1938, and raised in West, Texas. He was a devoted follower of Christ, loving husband and father. He was a DPS Texas State Trooper for 32 years. After retirement, he traveled the country with his wife of 59 years, Delores. He served as a deacon in his church, and for Gideon International Bible Ministry. SURVIVORS: Travis is survived by his wife; children, Debra (Gary), James, and Michael (Kim); eight grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and sister, Alyne.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
