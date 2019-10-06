|
|
Trena Louise Allen MANSFIELD--Trena Louise Allen went to be with our Lord and Savior, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Trena was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Mariam Cecile Uselton; sister, Sheila Orso. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Morris and husband, Jason, Erin Allen, Carra Henry and husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Haley Phillips and husband, Weston, Blane Morris, Madie Morris, Hunter Sullivent, Calvin Henry and Iris Henry; great-grandson, Easton Phillips; sisters, Angela Braymer and husband, Mark, Judy Reece and husband, Fred; brother-in-law, Chuck Orso; sister-in-law, Phyllis Slatton and husband, Larry; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019