Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Resources
More Obituaries for Trena Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trena Louise Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trena Louise Allen Obituary
Trena Louise Allen MANSFIELD--Trena Louise Allen went to be with our Lord and Savior, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Skyvue Victoria Chapel. Trena was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Mariam Cecile Uselton; sister, Sheila Orso. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Morris and husband, Jason, Erin Allen, Carra Henry and husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Haley Phillips and husband, Weston, Blane Morris, Madie Morris, Hunter Sullivent, Calvin Henry and Iris Henry; great-grandson, Easton Phillips; sisters, Angela Braymer and husband, Mark, Judy Reece and husband, Fred; brother-in-law, Chuck Orso; sister-in-law, Phyllis Slatton and husband, Larry; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now