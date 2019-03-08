|
|
Trent Kelly Staggs FORT WORTH -- Trent Kelly Staggs, 44, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 3, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of Trent's life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at All Saints Episcopal School of Ft. Worth located at 9700 Saints Circle, Fort Worth, 76108. Officiated by Rev. Raye Nell Dyer, Chaplain and Fr. Melvin Bridge. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to The Warm Place, 809 Lipscomb St., Ft. Worth, TX 76104, https://www.thewarmplace.org/donate/. He was born on July 11, 1974 in Lubbock, where he graduated from Monterrey High School and then Texas Tech University with a degree in Agricultural & Applied Economics. SURVIVORS: Trent is survived by his wife of 18 years, Paige and 12 year-old daughter, Victoria; mother, Janice; father, Don and step-mother, Rose; aunt, Juanita Elliott. Brothers, Dusty and his wife, Sandy, Rodney and his wife, Tawana, and twin brother, Tracy and his wife Stephanie; sister, Angela. Beloved nephews and nieces, Donovan and Baron, Kasey, Jordan and Cole, Kenzie, Kelly and Gabi.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019