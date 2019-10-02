Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevlyn Strother
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother Obituary
Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother CLEBURNE--Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother, 86, of Cleburne passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Chapel. Pastor Michael Barton will officiate. MEMORIALS: May be made to . Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Fort Worth to Ira and Stella Johnston Reeves. She worked as an insurance adjuster for many years. Trevlyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vyron Reeves; and son, Douglas Paul Strother. SURVIVORS: Trevlyn is survived by her children, Steven Strother and wife, Sharon, of Venus, Tim Strother and wife, DeeAnn, of Cleburne, Janie Irvin and husband, Brian, of Haltom City; grandchildren, Steven Roger Strother, Shanna Riggs, Jonathan Strother, Rachel Hollaway, Chris Irvin, Joshua Irvin, Katy Villa; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now