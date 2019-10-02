|
Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother CLEBURNE--Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother, 86, of Cleburne passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Chapel. Pastor Michael Barton will officiate. MEMORIALS: May be made to . Trevlyn Gladyne Reeves Strother was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Fort Worth to Ira and Stella Johnston Reeves. She worked as an insurance adjuster for many years. Trevlyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vyron Reeves; and son, Douglas Paul Strother. SURVIVORS: Trevlyn is survived by her children, Steven Strother and wife, Sharon, of Venus, Tim Strother and wife, DeeAnn, of Cleburne, Janie Irvin and husband, Brian, of Haltom City; grandchildren, Steven Roger Strother, Shanna Riggs, Jonathan Strother, Rachel Hollaway, Chris Irvin, Joshua Irvin, Katy Villa; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019