Trevor Howard Vinson passed away Sunday morning November 1, 2020. Trevor was born April 10, 1997 in Fort Worth and worked in the drilling industry. He had a beautiful, tormented soul, a contagious joy for life, and always carried a big smile that he happily shared with everyone. He is survived by son Parker Lane Vinson and Parker's mother Amy Galbreath, parents Robin and Mike Smith, father Todd Vinson and wife Marisela, sister Ashley Young and husband Jeremy, grandparents Nancy Cearley and Troy and Sharon Vinson, and a host of family and friends who will forever miss his warmth and bright personality. A come-and-go celebration of Trevor's life will be held at La Puertita, located at Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant, 2201 N. Commerce in Fort Worth, from 12-2 pm, Sunday November 8. Please wear a mask.



