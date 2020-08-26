Trilla Mae Thompson Austin ARLINGTON--Trilla Mae Austin was born Feb. 16, 1923. She passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. She was 97 years old. VISITATION: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, Arlington, Texas. Graveside service: A graveside service for the family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Ada, Okla. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Mission Arlington would be very much appreciated. Trilla was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Austin; her mother, Ella Mae Thompson; and her father, Homer Thompson. Survivors: Her son, Billy Bob Austin and his wife, Shirley Ann Austin; grandsons, Steven Robert Austin and Mark Allan Austin; Steve's wife, Laura Austin; and Mark's wife, Cyrese Austin. She had five great-grandsons, Christopher Austin, Nathaniel Austin, Cade Austin, Cole Austin and Cason Austin. Trilla was born in Stonewall, Okla. She went to Konawa High School and graduated in 1939. She and Elmer married the following Christmas Eve. She had her only child, Bob, Nov. 9, 1940. After World War II, Trilla and Elmer lived in Oklahoma City. She worked for the Social Security Office and the transferred to Tinker AFB in a civil service position.She retired from Tinker in 1967, and she and Elmer built a home and moved to Lake Texhoma in 1968. They lived there for 12 years. They moved to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1980 and lived there for 18 years. In 1998, they moved to Arlington, Texas. She and Elmer lived in Town Village Retirement Home until he died in 2006. Trilla lived there until 2008 when she broke her arm. She needed more help than they could give her so we moved her to Castle Rock Nursing Care. In 2013 she was able to take care of herself and moved into Greenfields independent living center. In 2019 she no longer could take care of herself, and so she moved to Meadowbrook Memory care where she lived until her death. In her younger days, she loved to travel. She went to Europe a number of times with friends. She also went to New Zealand and Australia. She also took a trip to South America with a church group. It was a very special trip to her. Trilla was a member of First Baptist Church Arlington. Her Sunday school class was very special to her, and they kept up with her after she was unable to attend. She will be very missed by all who knew her.