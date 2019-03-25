Trina Irene Kennedy FORT WORTH--Trina Irene Kennedy went home to Jesus on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Evergreen at Hulen Bend, 6301 Granbury cut-off, Fort Worth, Texas, 76132. For information, call 817-948-3868. Born March 1, 1964, in Fort Worth, Texas, Trina attended Eastern Hills and Southwest High School. She was a track star with a God-given ability to run, and run she did. She won the 5A Texas State Championship in the girls 200 meter in Austin. She competed in the Junior Olympics, earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma Track Team and competed on 1980 Olympic team, which unfortunately boycotted the Soviet Games. She had another God-given ability to sing; she successfully competed two years on "American Idol." She loved to sing Gospel music and often entertained spur of the moment in her daily interactions with hospital patients, nurses and regular people. She also was successful in retail management. Trina was a wonderful wife who had endless love for her husband, children and grandchildren. She beautifully decorated her home and made sure herself, husband, children and grandchildren were dressed and groomed to "the T." She always talked to her family about God and the Bible. All who knew her know she was a whirlwind, always going full speed. She will be deeply missed until we see her again in Heaven. There she will be singing in God's Choir. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Craig Kennedy; daughter, Ashlee Carpenter; son, Roderick Jones; son, William Jones and daughter-in-law, Vanessa Jones, and their children, William, Undre, Montrell, Aliyah, Alejandro, Glizity, Willie, Marivella and Miracle. She is also survived by her father, Kenneth Nolley; mother, Bobbie Morrison; brothers, Ronald, Derrick, Darrell and William Carpenter and families; sisters, Kaye Skinner and Kim Moseby and families.



