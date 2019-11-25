|
Troy Alexander Strickland FORT WORTH--Troy Alexander Strickland, 93, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. VISITATION: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Graveside service immediately follows in East Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford, with Robbie Holder officiating. Troy was born in Weinert, Texas, on June 6, 1926, to Hiram E. Strickland and Ola Mae Hester Strickland. He married Lora Jean Scruggs on Dec. 30, 1944, and was drafted into the Navy that same year. Troy retired from General Dynamics, now known as Lockheed Martin, in 1991. Troy was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Marion, Lonnie (Cornelius), Thurman, and Preston Strickland; and his sisters, Sybil Hargrove, Edith Kilgore, and Delia Mae Craft. SURVIVORS: His wife of 74 years, Lora Strickland; daughter, Donna Wilkerson and husband, Garry, of North Richland Hills; son, Danny Strickland and his wife, Rae, of Haltom City; grandchildren, Triesha Gross and her husband, Tony, Diana Lewis and her husband, Matt, Stacy Reeves and her husband, Bobby, David Strickland and Kali Strickland; great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryan Reeves, Haylee and Hayden Gross, Logan and Lauren Lewis, Bailey and Raeley Rowden; and brother, Clay Strickland.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2019