Sgt. Troy David Masters JOSHUA -- Sgt. Troy David Masters 44, of Joshua, passed away on Friday March 15, 2019 in Burleson with his loving family by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday; 10 a.m., March 23, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua, Texas. Troy was born in Ft Worth Feb 18,1975 to Judy Hill Masters Parker. Troy was a member of the Chisholm Trail Church in Rio Vista, was a true Marine and fought hard, with dignity and pride to beat this cancer before gaining his wings. He grew up in the Burleson area and graduated from BHS in 1993. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Hill Boykin; Joe Hill; Kenneth and Claudell Masters. SURVIVORS: Wife, Tammy Masters; daughter, Tessa; step children, Gage, Kole and Kylan Noblitt. Mother, Judy Masters Parker & step dad William Parker of Ft. Worth. Sister, Tracey Masters Riggio and Tony of Newark, Texas; Niece, Ava & nephew, Jarod. Brothers; Brad Walker of New Boston, Texas and Brett Walker of Blanchard, La.; step brothers, Michael Parker of Mexico City, Douglas Parker and Esther of Windsor, Calif.; and nieces, Sydney & Chloe. Father & mother-n-law, Johnny and Jenice Pollock of Blum, Texas; brothers-n-law, Dustin Pitchford & Daina of Alvarado, Texas, Jared Pitchford & Chrissy of Eustace, Texas, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, work family, Marine brothers and friends who will all miss him greatly!



