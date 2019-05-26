Troy Milton Tubbs Sr. BENBROOK--Troy Milton Tubbs Sr., 83, of Benbrook, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Laurel Land. Troy attended Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, Texas. After high school, Troy joined the Marines in 1953-1956. He married the love of his life, Emma "JoAnn" Dennis, in 1961. Troy was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years and retired at the age 55. After retirement, he volunteered for the Rio Grande Forest out of Creede, Colo., for 17 years. Troy truly lived life to the fullest. His family meant everything to him, and he made sure they all knew the adventures life had to offer. Troy had an uncanny ability of reaching people in a deep and positive way. Troy was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronnie Tubbs, Sue Tubbs Mims and Doyle Tubbs. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Emma "JoAnn" Dennis Tubbs; children, Wesley Tubbs and Tina Richardson, Troy "Tim" and Debbie Tubbs; grandchildren, Wesley and Bethany Tubbs, Taylor and Chelsea Tubbs, Daniel Tubbs and Chloe McReynolds; great grandchildren, Collin, Emma, Brooklyn, Callie and Brooks; siblings, Brenda and Charles Spann, Dan and Patti Tubbs, Gary and Teresa Tubbs; sisters-in-law, Linda King Tubbs, and Joy Luttrell Tubbs.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary