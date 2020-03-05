Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church
5500 E. Berry Street
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church
5500 E. Berry Street
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Great Commission Baptist Church
7700 McCart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Troy William Pope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Troy William Pope Obituary
Pastor Troy William Pope FORT WORTH -- "A great example of the kind of faith to live; a man of holy devotion, to a God who freely gives." - Anonymous Pastor T.W. Pope, 85, heard the voice of his savior calling him into his eternal home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., Mar. 7, Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas; You may visit his mortal remains, from Noon to 7 p.m., Fri., Mar. 6, Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 5500 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, Texas; the Family will receive friends for a time of reflection from 7 to 9 p.m.; His Earthly Resting Place: Garden of Devotion at Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Pastor T.W. Pope served as Pastor of Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years. During his ministry, he served with the Baptist Ministers Union of Fort Worth, the Ministers Against Crime, Harmony Missionary Baptist District Association, Missionary Baptist Convention of Texas, the National Missionary Baptist Convention of America and the Masonic Lodge. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: His beloved wife of 65 years, First Lady Janell Pope; his loving children, Troy Nell Edmon (Cedric), Tony L. Pope, Sr. (Dollie), Angela D. Pope, Ann Pope Mitchell, and Kevin W. Pope (Renee); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives, friends and the Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church Family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -