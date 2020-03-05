|
Pastor Troy William Pope FORT WORTH -- "A great example of the kind of faith to live; a man of holy devotion, to a God who freely gives." - Anonymous Pastor T.W. Pope, 85, heard the voice of his savior calling him into his eternal home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., Mar. 7, Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas; You may visit his mortal remains, from Noon to 7 p.m., Fri., Mar. 6, Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 5500 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth, Texas; the Family will receive friends for a time of reflection from 7 to 9 p.m.; His Earthly Resting Place: Garden of Devotion at Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Pastor T.W. Pope served as Pastor of Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years. During his ministry, he served with the Baptist Ministers Union of Fort Worth, the Ministers Against Crime, Harmony Missionary Baptist District Association, Missionary Baptist Convention of Texas, the National Missionary Baptist Convention of America and the Masonic Lodge. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: His beloved wife of 65 years, First Lady Janell Pope; his loving children, Troy Nell Edmon (Cedric), Tony L. Pope, Sr. (Dollie), Angela D. Pope, Ann Pope Mitchell, and Kevin W. Pope (Renee); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives, friends and the Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church Family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 5, 2020