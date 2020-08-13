Troye Lee Thornton FORT WORTH -- Troye Lee Thornton was born March 9, 1939 in Lone Camp to Bob and Josie Thornton.He died at his home surrounded by family on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 81. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Fri., Aug. 14, Palo Pinto County Cowboy Church conducted by Brother Roger Keckust. Interment at New Gordon Cemetery immediately preceding the service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Aug. 13, Baum Carlock Funeral Home, Mineral Wells. The family is encouraging social distancing and face coverings. A social distancing room will be available at the church. Over twenty years of his life were spent in service to Cantex, thirty plus years as plant manager at US Brick. He was a devout Church of Christ Disciple, however enjoyed fellowship at the Palo Pinto County Cowboy Church. Gaither Homecoming, dancing, and front porch conversations were weekend favorites at the Thornton Ranch. Troye, known to everyone as PaDaddy or Big Oney, had a fun-loving, outgoing personality that made him the life of the party. His marriage to Wanda Thornton began 40 years ago, where they laughed and cried together, leaning on and loving each other through the good times and the bad. The circle of trust and interdependence they built through the years was evident when he took his last breath and will continue when they reunite in heaven. Hunting was a passion he enjoyed. He shared knowledge gained from his dad and passed that tradition to his son, grandson, and great grandson. In addition, his ability for number recollection lives on in "His Girl" Tina. He loved all aspects of basketball, the Texas Longhorns, and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys; however, his favorite thing of all was having his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids come visit.He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Josie Thornton; son, Nickey Lee Thornton; siblings, Marie, Loutishie, Roy, and Bobbie; and special life-long friend, Ronnie Webber. SURVIVORS: His wife, Wanda Mayo Thornton; daughters, Tina and Chaleen Thornton;brother, Frank Thornton; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Thornton and Michelle Guzman; grandsons, Chris (Lori) Woolf, Jason (Randi) Woolf, Phillip (Tacy) Thornton;granddaughter, Heather (Andy) Greenwood; sisters-in-law, Nora Beth Thornton, Mary Lou Mayo, Sue (Bob) Utley, Pam (Eddie) McQueary; brother-in-law, DeLayne Scarbrough; as well as 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.