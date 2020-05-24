Truman Charles Ellis
1943 - 2020
Truman Charles Ellis AURORA--Truman Charles Ellis passed from this life Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at White's Azle Funeral Home, Azle. MEMORIALS: Expressions of sympathy may be made to www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Truman was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Fort Worth to Charlie and Helen Ellis. Truman was united in marriage to Laura Russell on June 16, 1980. They would have celebrated their 40th anniversary this June. Truman served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1964. Truman was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Danny and Kenneth and his wife, Pat; sister, Geraldine and husband, Bo; and sister-in-law, Linda. SURVIVORS: Wife, Laura; children, Lee Ann, Tracy (Rick), Michael (Krystene) and Alicia; grandchildren, Mark, Matthew, Ryan, Emily, Tiffany, Mason, Megan, Zachary, Hayden, Jered and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Ava, AJ, Matthew Jr., Kaisley and Remmington.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
White’s Azle Chapel
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Azle - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
May 19, 2020
RIP Uncle Truman you will be dearly missed.
Brooke Linton-Hays
Family
