Truth Ca'Morrian Albright FORT WORTH -- Little Mister Truth Ca'Morrian Albright, 4, swiftly left this world on Sunday, September 15, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Bethany Church, 6851 Wichita Street; Pastor Rodney McIntosh, Eulogist; You may visit Truth from 1 to 8:30 p.m., Friday at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: His Beloved Parents, DeMorris Albright and Carleana Washington; a host of other relatives and friends who truly loved him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019