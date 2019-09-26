Home

Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
The Bethany Church
6851 Wichita Street
Truth Ca'Morrian Albright

Truth Ca'Morrian Albright Obituary
Truth Ca'Morrian Albright FORT WORTH -- Little Mister Truth Ca'Morrian Albright, 4, swiftly left this world on Sunday, September 15, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Bethany Church, 6851 Wichita Street; Pastor Rodney McIntosh, Eulogist; You may visit Truth from 1 to 8:30 p.m., Friday at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life; Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE ARE: His Beloved Parents, DeMorris Albright and Carleana Washington; a host of other relatives and friends who truly loved him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019
