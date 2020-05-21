Twila McCoy Plant GRANBURY -- TWILA MCCOY Plant died peacefully, surrounded by family and secure in love of her Heavenly Father at home in Granbury, Texas on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 77. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 1:30 pm at First Baptist Church, Granbury, with a graveside service to follow at Mt. Olivet Chapel Cemetery, Ft. Worth, 4:00 pm. Pastor Mike Corb will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Twila's faith, life and legacy. Twila was born October 27, 1942 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Dewey Listo McCoy and Fern Freudigger McCoy. She graduated from Carter Riverside High School in 1960, marrying Tim Pruitt in February of that year. They lived in Ft. Worth, El Paso, Midland, Ft. Worth (again) and Abilene. Tim and Twila had four children and many happy times as a family. Twila created many great birthday parties, family outings and activities. She was energetic and ambitious that her family would be one of faith, achievement and creativity. But she also endured the pain of their first, Timi, dying in a car wreck at age 4 and a marriage that ended after 22 years. Through the difficult days and years, Twila grew in her faith, persevered to raise Tad, Shea and Danielle and developed her own career, graduating from Hardin-Simmons University and becoming a Special Education teacher. Twila began a second chapter of family life when she met and married Ross Landrum Plant in 1983 in Abilene. Twila and Ross found in each other an enduring and sweet love and companionship that reflected their faith, strengthened as they aged, filled their years together and was as perfect sitting together on the porch or in church as it was riding together on a motorcycle. They blended their families of adult and teen children, adding on to the house and taking on all the cars, colleges, conflicts and coordination that such a big family brings. One of the greatest unexpected joys of her life was becoming a second mother to Jody, Elizabeth and Grace and to love them as her own. Ross and Twila moved from Abilene to Yoakum and lived there for 27 years. They raised longhorns on the Alpha Omega Ranch, served their church, danced, traveled, fought back the huisache (unsuccessfully) and welcomed 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Twila loved ranch life with Ross and wanted to share it. She and Ross served and cared for her mother and brother and Ross' brother Burke for many years along with others. Twila and Ross moved to Granbury in 2014, settling down with a smaller piece of land and just a couple of longhorns. Twila took on the diagnosis of Alzheimer's and more recently lung cancer with the same faith, trust, peace-and reliance on Ross-we saw throughout her long, good life and marriage. She died where she lived, at home and around her family. She leaves a legacy of teaching and loving hundreds of kids, especially valuing the underdogs. She imparts an example as loving wife that inspires. She leaves countless lessons, advice and prayers for her family. She leaves an example as a servant and as a follower of Christ who sought to grow, overcome life's trials and pass on her faith. She loved her country. And she moves on now to a better, perfect one. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Timi Fern Pruitt, her parents and two brothers, Dewey L. McCoy, Jr. (Allonia) and Bobby. SURVIVORS: Twila is survived by her husband of almost 37 years, Ross Landrum Plant; children (and spouses), Jody Plant (Linda), Johnstown, OH; Tad C. Pruitt (Kimberly), Little Rock, AR; Shea M. Pruitt (Dawn), Denton; Elizabeth Plant Jagenberg (Bob), Farmington Hills, MI; Danielle Pruitt Robb (Walter), Austin; Grace Plant Marlatt (Tim), San Angelo.