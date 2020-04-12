|
Vada "Ruth" Brown BURLESON -- Vada "Ruth" Brown, age 88, was surrounded by her babies as she passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. With her family standing vigil at her bedside (and in spirit from afar), they shared turns holding her hand, which she held tightly - just as she always did. Ruth's final moments on earth were spent at home and were filled with memories, love, laughter, and tears. As she drifted off peacefully, her daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughter sang "Mema's signature lullaby" to her. Ruth was a genuinely-kind soul who inspired generations of family to love wholeheartedly. She was a beloved wife, mother, "Mema," and friend who radiated love, charm, and humorous sass that was always filled with wisdom. Ruth was a passionate, creative woman whose artistry was evident in her cooking, sewing, decorating, and fashion sense...but her finest quality was her ability to love powerfully and unconditionally. She was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church where she participated in the prayer line and was a Daughter of St. Ann for many years. Ruth is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Brown; brother, Max Sandy; sisters, Debbie Harris and Verla Sandy. SURVIVORS: Her sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Lonnie; daughters, Patty Cole and husband, Randy; Teresa Basden and husband, Barney; son-in-law, David Green; sister, Frances McGeehee; granddaughters, Samie Campbell and husband, Robert; Mikala Hill and husband, James; Angie Connell and husband, Mark; Bonnie Achariyakosol and husband, Brendan; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Jacob Campbell; Karter Hill; Harrison Connell; Audrey, Fletcher, and Winston Achariyakosol; along with step-grand and great-grandchildren, countless nieces, nephews, loved ones, and Rosie, her Yorkie. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held this summer at St. Ann Catholic Church in Burleson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020