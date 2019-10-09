Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home
Vada Gayle Cushman


1925 - 2019
Vada Gayle Cushman Obituary
Vada Gayle Cushman SOUTHLAKE--Vada Gayle Cushman, 94, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Vada was born in the home of her parents, Albert and Hazel Jones, on April, 3 1925. She married Ralph Eugene Cushman in 1945 and celebrated 68 years of marriage until Gene went to be with the Lord in 2013. SURVIVORS: Son, Tom Eugene Cushman and wife, Claudia; daughter, Sharon Kay Martin and husband, Dr. Douglas Martin; grandchildren, Candi Sullivan and husband, Michael, Kyle Cushman, Michael Martin and Dr. Gregory Martin and wife, Alyssa; great-grandson, Nicolas Martin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
