Vada Gayle Cushman SOUTHLAKE--Vada Gayle Cushman, 94, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Vada was born in the home of her parents, Albert and Hazel Jones, on April, 3 1925. She married Ralph Eugene Cushman in 1945 and celebrated 68 years of marriage until Gene went to be with the Lord in 2013. SURVIVORS: Son, Tom Eugene Cushman and wife, Claudia; daughter, Sharon Kay Martin and husband, Dr. Douglas Martin; grandchildren, Candi Sullivan and husband, Michael, Kyle Cushman, Michael Martin and Dr. Gregory Martin and wife, Alyssa; great-grandson, Nicolas Martin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019