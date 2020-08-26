Vada Holsinger TUCSON, ARIZ.--Vada Holsinger, 86, has entered into eternal peace in Heaven. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private ceremony in Bourland Cemetery, beside her daughter, Karen. Vada was born in Merkel, Texas, to Pat and Mildred Patterson, she grew up, along with three sisters and a brother, a life filled with endless laughter and never-ending work. Upon graduating from Poly High in Fort Worth, she began her business career in sales at the Star-Telegram. Her legendary smile and soft-spoken, engaging personality made her a natural for this opportunity. Then she married Richard, and they and family moved to La Jolla, Calif. Her career continued as a travel agent, which afforded her the opportunity to see much of the world. Vada had many lives. On the runway, she modeled in charity style shows in La Jolla, Lake Tahoe, Nev., and Tucson, Ariz. As a leader, she was chosen to be president of the La Jolla Newcomers Club and served as First Lady of the Skyline Country Club, Tucson. As volunteer she served at the Barton Memorial Hospital, Lake Tahoe, Nev., the Assistance League and delivered meals for Meals-On-Wheels in Fort Worth. She was a blessed athlete having played golf often and well, loved bowling, riding bikes, skiing and hiking the Sierras. As a mother, wife and friend she was a our inspiration, a caring steady hand and guiding light. Her life, until dementia struck, was filled with all the best except for the hardest loss of all, her daughter, Karen's death at 12. Vada was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian; and Richard's three children. SURVIVORS: Son, Trenton Holsinger; daughter, Tricia Larson; husband, Richard Holsinger; their 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.