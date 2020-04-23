|
|
Valarance Machell Chance Thornton FORT WORTH -- Valarance Machell Chance Thornton was born June 28th, 1962 in Midland, Texas to the late Berth Ola and James Ray Chance. She went to be with her Lord Thursday April 9, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2:30 p.m., Sat., Apr. 25. Visitations: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fri., Apr. 24 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sat., Apr. 25. All services will take place at Serenity Funerals and Cremations located at 4725 Vermont Avenue Fort Worth, Texas 76115. LEFT IN GOD'S CARE: Her loving and devoted husband, Mack T. Thornton III; her step-children: Nina Smith, Meisha Smith, Tyahrae Thornton, Janitra D. Thornton, Makala Robinson, Kevin M. Thornton, Carmen Thompson; 14 grandchildren; siblings: Charles Wells, Alice Littlejohn, Rosie Jones, Alan Chance, Homer Chance, Paula Tate, Regina Hunt; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2020