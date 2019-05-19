Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valentine Mercado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valentine C. Mercado

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Valentine C. Mercado Obituary
Valentine C. Mercado FORT WORTH--The Mercado family is saddened to announce the passing of our rock, our patriarch, our PawPaw, Valentine Mercado, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Throughout his 91 years on this earth, Val was known for his amazing stories, big laugh, and ever-present smile. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the rosary beginning at 5 p.m., in Mount Olivet Chapel. Val was accompanied on his earthly journey by the love of his life, Virginia. They were married 70 years, but he was madly in love with our MawMaw for over 80 years. During their long life together, Val and Ginny made sure every child in the family felt special and loved. On his passing, that love was reflected by family who surrounded their PawPaw as he received his final reward. Val had his heavenly home prepared by his beautiful daughter, Linda, and greeted by a multitude of family in the greatest MAM Reunion. Val's true legacy is in his four children; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and countless relatives and friends. SURVIVORS: Val is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Virginia; sons, Charles (Stella), Robert (Lois), and Michael (Deanna); and sister, Susie Vega.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.