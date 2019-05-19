Valentine C. Mercado FORT WORTH--The Mercado family is saddened to announce the passing of our rock, our patriarch, our PawPaw, Valentine Mercado, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Throughout his 91 years on this earth, Val was known for his amazing stories, big laugh, and ever-present smile. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the rosary beginning at 5 p.m., in Mount Olivet Chapel. Val was accompanied on his earthly journey by the love of his life, Virginia. They were married 70 years, but he was madly in love with our MawMaw for over 80 years. During their long life together, Val and Ginny made sure every child in the family felt special and loved. On his passing, that love was reflected by family who surrounded their PawPaw as he received his final reward. Val had his heavenly home prepared by his beautiful daughter, Linda, and greeted by a multitude of family in the greatest MAM Reunion. Val's true legacy is in his four children; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and countless relatives and friends. SURVIVORS: Val is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Virginia; sons, Charles (Stella), Robert (Lois), and Michael (Deanna); and sister, Susie Vega.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019