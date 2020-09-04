Valera Poirot Churchman

January 29, 1931 - September 2, 2020

Hurst, Texas - Valera Poirot Churchman, age 89, of Hurst, Texas passed away, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Bedford, Texas.

Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Valera was born January 29, 1931 in Scotland, Texas to Edmund Joseph Poirot and Emma Marie Frerich Poirot. She married James H. Churchman and he preceded her in death on April 9, 1966. After the death of her husband, she raised her family. Valera was a registered nurse for fifty years and retired at the age of 70 from North Hills Hospital.

She was also preceded in death by son, Gregory A. Churchman on August 26, 2015.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donation to the St. Boniface Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 230, Scotland Texas, 76379.







