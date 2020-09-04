1/1
Valera Poirot Churchman
1931 - 2020
Valera Poirot Churchman
January 29, 1931 - September 2, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Valera Poirot Churchman, age 89, of Hurst, Texas passed away, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Bedford, Texas.
Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Valera was born January 29, 1931 in Scotland, Texas to Edmund Joseph Poirot and Emma Marie Frerich Poirot. She married James H. Churchman and he preceded her in death on April 9, 1966. After the death of her husband, she raised her family. Valera was a registered nurse for fifty years and retired at the age of 70 from North Hills Hospital.
She was also preceded in death by son, Gregory A. Churchman on August 26, 2015.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donation to the St. Boniface Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 230, Scotland Texas, 76379.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Much love, The Kuhlman’s ❤
Jolynda Kuhlman
Friend
