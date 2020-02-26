|
Valeria Mae McIlroy Farmer BEDFORD--Valeria Mae McIlroy Farmer, 94, passed into glory peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. INTERMENT: She will be laid to rest peacefully with her ancestors at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Strouds Creek Cemetery in Tolar, Texas. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Valeria was born Oct. 31, 1925, to Homer and Gertrude McIlroy. Her life was lived to bless others. She centered her life around family and friends. Her passions included Bible study, baking, quilting, and sewing. She loved to celebrate. She could make ordinary occasions into joyous celebrations. Her hospitable and friendly nature kept her family close and drew other people to her. Valeria was preceded in death by her loving parents, Homer and Gertrude McIlroy; her wonderful husband, WL Farmer; and a brother, Homer McIlroy. SURVIVORS: Valeria is survived by her children and their spouses, Walt Farmer and Deborah and Claudia Anixter and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Stephen Farmer and his wife, Shellie, Rebecca Berry and her husband, Chad, Jason Anixter and Ashley Anixter. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Hayden, Micah, Hudson, and Mia Farmer and Carter and Carrigan Berry. The loving care provided to her by the staff of Bedford Wellness was received with gratitude and praise. We express our special thanks to Minnie Hines, a gifted and anointed caregiver who for 10 years has given exceptional care with loving devotion to her every need.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020