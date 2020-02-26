Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Strouds Creek Cemetery
Tolar,, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valeria Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valeria Mae Farmer


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valeria Mae Farmer Obituary
Valeria Mae McIlroy Farmer BEDFORD--Valeria Mae McIlroy Farmer, 94, passed into glory peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. INTERMENT: She will be laid to rest peacefully with her ancestors at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Strouds Creek Cemetery in Tolar, Texas. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury. Valeria was born Oct. 31, 1925, to Homer and Gertrude McIlroy. Her life was lived to bless others. She centered her life around family and friends. Her passions included Bible study, baking, quilting, and sewing. She loved to celebrate. She could make ordinary occasions into joyous celebrations. Her hospitable and friendly nature kept her family close and drew other people to her. Valeria was preceded in death by her loving parents, Homer and Gertrude McIlroy; her wonderful husband, WL Farmer; and a brother, Homer McIlroy. SURVIVORS: Valeria is survived by her children and their spouses, Walt Farmer and Deborah and Claudia Anixter and her husband, Greg; grandchildren, Stephen Farmer and his wife, Shellie, Rebecca Berry and her husband, Chad, Jason Anixter and Ashley Anixter. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Hayden, Micah, Hudson, and Mia Farmer and Carter and Carrigan Berry. The loving care provided to her by the staff of Bedford Wellness was received with gratitude and praise. We express our special thanks to Minnie Hines, a gifted and anointed caregiver who for 10 years has given exceptional care with loving devotion to her every need.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valeria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -