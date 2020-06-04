Valerie Kay Brock FORT WORTH -- Valerie Kay Brock passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Fort Worth Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Ceremony will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Sat., June 6, Blue Water Shores Clubhouse, 6501 Blue Water Ct., Granbury Texas 76049. Flowers and food are welcome. Valerie was born September 19, 1956 at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth to John Hazleton, Sr. and wife, Betty Florence Shope. She was raised by her grandparents, Walter B. and Mildred Penland in Grand Prairie. Valerie received her GED and went on to work various jobs, cleaned families homes for many years and was an amazing homemaker. Valerie always had a kind, thoughtful word and was extremely compassionate to everyone who needed a listening ear. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend and was a daddy's girl. Valerie never met a stranger and touched the lives of people everywhere she went. She loved sharing recipes, cooking, discussing movies and music, gardening, writing poetry, drawing, and playing cards but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family.She was known as "mom" to so many and showed selflessness in everything she did.Valerie had a great way of listening and offering advice and always left you with a "Se la vie" to remind you that this too shall pass. She left this world too soon but do not cry; Valerie embodied a free-spirit and would not want you to fret but instead rejoice with laughter and love. Valerie is preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Betty Hazleton; brother, Randy Hazleton; and niece, Lanelle Shope. SURVIVORS: Her best friend and husband, Darrell Brock of 42 years; brothers, R.L. Shope and John Hazleton Jr.; sons, Christopher, Damien Brock and wife, Andrea, Derek Brock and wife, Emalyn; daughter, Angela Kizer and husband, Lewis; and 6 grandchildren whom she all loved dearly; John, Brayden, Liam, Gage, Remy and Rylee. Valerie was the glue that bound our families together and will be greatly missed. SIMPLE CREMATION 682-316-8301