1/1
Valerie Mack
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Mack
March 21, 1989 - October 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Valerie Valderas Mack, 31, entered rest October 8, 2020.
Graveside services: 11:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation: 1-6:00 Thursday at Historic Baker Funeral Home.
Valerie was born March 21, 1989 in Levelland to David and the late Patsy Gonzalez Valderas. She worked as a CNA at Credence Home Heath services. She enjoyed spending time with her lovely family and traveling.
Survivors: her husband of 12 years, Ernest Lee Mack; children, Evette Mack, Estreya "Star" Mack, Freddy Shannon and Santana Shannon; father, David Valderas; siblings, David Valderas III., Angel Gonzales, Lori Cardona, Mary Ann Valderas, David Lee Valderas, Ricardo Valderas, Katarina Valderas and Lorenzo Valderas; other family members and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Historic Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved