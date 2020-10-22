Valerie Mack
March 21, 1989 - October 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Valerie Valderas Mack, 31, entered rest October 8, 2020.
Graveside services: 11:00 am Friday, October 23, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation: 1-6:00 Thursday at Historic Baker Funeral Home.
Valerie was born March 21, 1989 in Levelland to David and the late Patsy Gonzalez Valderas. She worked as a CNA at Credence Home Heath services. She enjoyed spending time with her lovely family and traveling.
Survivors: her husband of 12 years, Ernest Lee Mack; children, Evette Mack, Estreya "Star" Mack, Freddy Shannon and Santana Shannon; father, David Valderas; siblings, David Valderas III., Angel Gonzales, Lori Cardona, Mary Ann Valderas, David Lee Valderas, Ricardo Valderas, Katarina Valderas and Lorenzo Valderas; other family members and friends.